FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a hearing on "Examination of Loans to Businesses Critical to Maintaining National Security" before the Congressional Oversight Commission at Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for over an hour Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 relief and government funding legislation, a Pelosi spokesman said.

Mnuchin will join Pelosi and other top congressional leaders in a meeting later on Tuesday by telephone, the spokesman, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter.