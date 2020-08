FILE PHOTO: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, listens during a House Small Business Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 17, 2020. The committee hearing is looking into the Small Business Administration and Treasury pandemic programs. Erin Scott/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear in a call with him on Wednesday that she was unwilling to resume talks over coronavirus aid unless the White House agreed to Democrats’ $2 trillion proposal.

He said in a statement that the Trump administration was willing to move forward on relief legislation but added, “Democrats have no interest in negotiating.”