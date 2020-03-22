Virus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answer questions during the Trump administration?s daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized in Congress will include a one-time $3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to $4 trillion of liquidity to support the nation’s economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

Mnuchin, speaking in an interview on the “Fox News Sunday” television program, said the additional liquidity measures for the U.S. central bank aims to help a broad base of U.S. businesses to get through next 90 to 120 days.