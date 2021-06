FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The United States is in talks with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy more COVID-19 vaccine doses for global supply, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing a source.

Moderna was not immediately available for comment.