Exclusive: U.S. Navy test shows 60 percent of carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs following an extended visit in the midst of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, from Apra Harbor, Guam May 21, 2020. Picture taken May 21, 2020. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy investigation into the spread of the coronavirus aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has found that about 60 percent of sailors tested had antibodies for the coronavirus, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, suggesting a far higher infection rate than previously known.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that about 400 volunteers participated in the serology tests, lower than the 1,000 volunteers that were sought.