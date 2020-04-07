Acting Navy secretary offers to resign over handling of carrier crisis

FILE PHOTO: Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, testifies to the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing examining military housing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC2SND9LOY9M/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has offered his resignation after coming under fire for his handling of a crisis involving the captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier, a U.S. official and a congresssional aide told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was unclear whether Defense Secretary Mark Esper accepted Modly’s resignation offer, which came after Democrats in Congress called for his removal, citing a loss of confidence.

Esper’s office and the Navy declined to comment.