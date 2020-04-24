U.S. Navy recommends reinstating fired captain of coronavirus-hit ship, officials say

FILE PHOTO: Commanding Officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge, Captain Brett E. Crozier, watches as the British Royal Navy Type 23 frigate, HMS Sutherland moors pier side in Yokosuka, Japan April 11, 2018. Picture taken April 11, 2018. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2rd Class Jordan KirkJohnson/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Navy leaders on Friday recommended that the reinstatement of the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who was fired after he pleaded for help with a coronavirus outbreak onboard, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier was made during a meeting on Friday between U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Navy leaders.

The decision is pending Esper’s approval, the officials said.