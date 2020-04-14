U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier in ICU

FILE PHOTO: Seabees coordinate transportation of U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who have tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to locations off base at Naval Base Guam April 10, 2020. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sailor from the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was in the intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam, the Navy said on Tuesday, a day after a sailor from the carrier died after contracting the virus.

In a statement, the Navy said the sailor was moved to the ICU for “increased observation due to shortness of breath.” Three other sailors from the carrier are being treated at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam for coronavirus symptoms.

So far, 589 crew members of the Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus.