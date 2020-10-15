Jewish congregations challenge New York coronavirus restrictions on religious grounds

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three Jewish congregations on Thursday filed a lawsuit claiming that New York’s coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings violate their First Amendment religious rights under the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by Congregations Oholei Shem D’nitra, Netzach Yisroel and Yesheos Yakov asks the state’s measures, which restrict religious gatherings to as few as 10 people, be overturned.