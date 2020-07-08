New York City unveils school reopening plan mixing in-class, remote instruction

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday unveiled a plan for reopening the country’s largest school system in September with a “blended learning” schedule that would have students alternating between classrooms and their homes.

The proposal comes as school administrators across the country strive to balance safety and educational needs as President Donald Trump pushes for schools to reopen this fall.

Under the New York plan, which requires state approval, 1.1 million public school students would spend two days at school and three learning at home, and then reversing the sequence in the following week.

“Blended learning simply means at some points in the week you’re learning in the classroom, at other points in the week you’re learning remotely,” de Blasio said at a briefing.

“This blended model, this kind of split schedule model, is what we can do under current conditions,” he said. “And then let’s hope and pray science helps us out with a vaccine, with a cure or treatment.”

The plan also calls for school buildings to be regularly sanitized and for students to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing while in the buildings, de Blasio said. Parents with safety concerns may keep children home to take classes online and with other materials, he said.

Nearly all states are now considering reopening plans after closing their schools buildings in March as the pandemic forced them to switch to some form for remote instruction that usually relied on online connections.

Trump weighed in on the issue on Monday, declaring on Twitter that “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!”

An empty playground is seen at the Anderson School PS 334 during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

De Blasio said that a recent survey of 400,000 parents showed that 75% favored the reopening of school buildings.

But final decision rests with the state government.

“They can submit a plan, the plan will be reviewed and then we’ll accept or deny the specific plan or ask for alterations on this specific plan,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing.