Cases of rare COVID-linked syndrome impacting children in 15 states: New York governor

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at his daily briefing at New York Medical College during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valhalla, New York, U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - At least 15 states are investigating cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome impacting children that is believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Cuomo said New York’s health officials were investigating 102 cases of the syndrome, which is linked to three deaths in the state, and that 14 additional states including California and Connecticut had reported cases.