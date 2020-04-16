CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife also diagnosed with the coronavirus

(Reuters) - CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who late in March disclosed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, said late on Wednesday his wife Cristina has also been diagnosed with it.

The CNN television anchor, who is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, said late last month he was worried about infecting his wife and children after testing positive himself. He continued appearing on air from his basement.

“Sure enough, Cristina has COVID now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core”, Cuomo said in a tweet.

“All are stepping up. Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me,” the tweet added.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States approached 31,000 on Wednesday. There have been more than 636,000 cases of the infection.

New York, which has been at the center of the outbreak, recommended on Wednesday that residents wear face masks as they emerge from isolation in the coming weeks.