FILE PHOTO: A woman in a face mask walks in the downtown area of Manhattan, New York City, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of people in New York state who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 11 to 33, governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The increase in cases reflects expanding testing across the state, Cuomo said.