Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York down for second day: governor

(Reuters) - Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York and the state would send ventilators to Michigan and Maryland, further signs some control is being gained on the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Cuomo also disclosed at his daily briefing an outline of how he would begin to reopen New York’s shuttered economy, starting with the most essential businesses and those where the risk of infection spread was smallest.

Cuomo said that a total of 18,335 people were hospitalized across New York because of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, down from 18,697 a day earlier, which had marked the first decline since the crisis began.

However, patients newly admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 came to 2,253 on Tuesday, up from 1,649 a day earlier, while 752 deaths were recorded, hovering around the same high level they have been at for the past week.

Cuomo said that New York would send 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 to Maryland to help those states.

The governor, who on Monday declared that New York had passed the worst stage of the pandemic, said he didn’t believe the crisis would truly be over until a vaccine was developed, which he predicted would take 12 to 18 months.

Until that time New York, which is coordinating its reopening with six neighboring states, would need to take an incremental approach to lifting restrictions on business and schools, Cuomo said.

“We need to build a bridge toward a reopening of the economy,” Cuomo said. “We are going to a different place - a new normal.”

He repeated a call for the federal government to help roll out rapid testing on a mass scale, a process that he believes is critical to reopening the economy but one that states alone are ill-equipped to handle on their own.

“We cannot do the testing and tracing without federal assistance,” Cuomo said.