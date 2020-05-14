U.S.
May 14, 2020 / 6:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Five New York regions now ready to start reopening on Friday: governor

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his daily briefing at New York Medical College during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valhalla, New York, U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that a central area of his state was now ready to open, bringing to five the number of regions that can take the first steps to reopen some businesses when a statewide stay-at-home order lapses on Friday.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, who expedited a $3.9 billion payment of federal funds to New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass-transit system in the country.

reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

