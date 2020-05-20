Low-income areas of New York City show high COVID-19 positive rates: governor

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing at North Shore University Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhasset, New York, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York City residents from low-income communities tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies at a much higher rate than the general population, according to data disclosed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that 27 percent of the 8,000 people tested from low-income communities were positive for COVID-19 antibodies, compared with 19.9 percent in the general population in New York City.