Health News
May 20, 2020 / 4:12 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Low-income areas of New York City show high COVID-19 positive rates: governor

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing at North Shore University Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhasset, New York, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York City residents from low-income communities tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies at a much higher rate than the general population, according to data disclosed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that 27 percent of the 8,000 people tested from low-income communities were positive for COVID-19 antibodies, compared with 19.9 percent in the general population in New York City.

reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
