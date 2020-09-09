September 9, 2020 / 5:27 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago
New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept 30: governor
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks by video feed from New York at the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 17, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
(Reuters) - New York City restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining at 25-percent capacity with some restrictions on September 30, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.
