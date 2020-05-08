Health News
May 8, 2020 / 4:49 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low: governor

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at his daily briefing at New York Medical College during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valhalla, New York, U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus across New York has fallen to a six-week low as the state hit hardest by the pandemic has figured out how to “control the beast”, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a briefing on Friday.

Cuomo said that hospitalizations dropped to 8,196 on Thursday, down from 8,665 a day earlier. It was the lowest level of hospitalizations for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since March 27.

reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York, and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below