FILE PHOTO: New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as the USNS Comfort pulls into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that recent data on the novel coronavirus including hospitalizations and deaths suggest the crisis now hitting the state may be hitting a plateau.

Cuomo also told a news briefing that he was extending an order to keep non-essential businesses and schools for another two weeks until April 29.