New York governor says needs federal funds to reopen state

FILE PHOTO: New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he needed the federal help to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus and to reopen his economy, and appeared to criticize the administration of President Donald Trump for failing to provide funding to states.

“Is there any funding so I can do these things that you want us to do? ‘No’,” Cuomo told a daily briefing. “That is passing the buck without passing the bucks.”