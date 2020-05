FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he believed states reopening their economies while seeing growing rates of infections from the novel coronavirus were making a mistake.

“You have states that are opening where you are still on the incline,” Cuomo told a daily briefing. “I think that’s a mistake.”