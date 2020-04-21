New York governor says to 'tell the truth' in meeting with Trump, focus on testing

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center which will be partially converted into a temporary hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he planned to “tell the truth” in his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday about the coronavirus crisis and will ask for the federal government for help in ramping up testing.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that he planned to take a regional approach to reopening businesses and schools in his state, noting that different regions had different levels of infection and impact from the novel coronavirus.