New York has lowest U.S. coronavirus infection rate, Cuomo says

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York, once the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus infections, now has the country’s lowest rate of virus spread as the state’s death toll and number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continue to decline, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

“We once again have demonstrated that we’ve gone from the worst infection rate in the country to the best infection rate in the county,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

Fewer than 1% of some 60,000 New York residents tested on Tuesday were positive for the virus, he said.

The number of people entering hospitals in the state with COVID-19 dropped to 1,479 on Tuesday, the lowest level since March 20, while the number of deaths fell to 17, the lowest number since the outbreak began, he said.