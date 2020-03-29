New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day: governor

A man walks next to a makeshift morgue set outside Lenox Health Medical Pavilion as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York, U.S., March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - The number of deaths from the coronavirus in New York state increased by 237 in the past day, reaching a total of 965 since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.

The state also reported 7,195 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past day for a total of 59,513, Cuomo told a news conference. Another 1,175 people were hospitalized in the past day, increasing the total to more than 8,500 hospitalizations in the state, including more than 2,000 in intensive care, Cuomo said. New York has been the most affected U.S. state.