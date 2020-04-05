New York state reports 594 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

A woman crosses the empty of street Park Avenue in Manhattan as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in New York, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - New York state reported 594 deaths from the coronavirus and 8,327 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, increasing the numbers to 4,159 dead and 122,000 cases since the outbreak began, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.

But he said there was good news in that the number of people discharged from the hospital was three times as great as the number of newly hospitalized people, relieving stress on the healthcare system.

Cuomo has become a leading national voice on the coronavirus pandemic as his state accounts for more than a third of U.S. cases and more than 40% of deaths.