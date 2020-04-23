New York test of 3,000 people finds 14% with coronavirus antibodies

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the Javits Center, which will be partially converted into a temporary hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday a screening of 3,000 residents found that 13.9 percent tested positive for antibodies for the novel coronavirus, suggesting that some 2.7 million people across the state may have been infected.

Cuomo noted that the survey was preliminary and limited by other factors. He said the testing targeted people who were out in society shopping, meaning that they may be more likely to be infected than people isolating at home.