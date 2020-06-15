New York to allow gatherings of up to 25 people: Cuomo

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted in parts of New York that have entered the third phase of the state’s reopening plan, up from a previous limit of 10, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

He said the state’s continuing decline in the rate of positive tests and in hospitalizations supported the move.

Cuomo urged local governments to keep on top of enforcing social distancing rules and criticized images of people crowding the streets outside bars in New York City over the weekend.

“We have months of data now that the guidelines makes sense: keep following them,” Cuomo said at a news conference of the Mario Cuomo Bridge in Westchester, where he was opening a new pedestrian crossing. “To the local governments I say, ‘Do your job.’