New York to launch tri-state virus tracing program with Bloomberg's help

FILE PHOTO: New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as the USNS Comfort pulls into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he would work with Connecticut and New Jersey to launch a joint tri-state program to trace the contacts of people with the novel coronavirus in an effort to prevent further spread.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and a former presidential candidate, had volunteered to help develop the program.

reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

