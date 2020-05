FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his daily briefing at New York Medical College during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valhalla, New York, U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - The region of New York that includes the state capital of Albany has been cleared to reopen on Wednesday after clearing a final hurdle related to contact tracing for the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing.

Cuomo also said on Tuesday that the state would allow gatherings of up to 10 people for ceremonies during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.