April 16, 2020 / 2:03 PM / in 4 minutes

North Dakota governor issues guidelines to reopen state May 1: statement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) speaks to delegates at the Republican State Convention in Grand Forks, North Dakota, U.S. April 7, 2018. Picture taken April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

NEW YORK (Reuters) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issued guidelines for reopening the state as soon as May 1 in a statement issued late Wednesday, according to a statement from his office.

The state’s commerce department will work with business associations to develop new safety procedures for a gradual, safe reopening, according to a statement issued by his office.

Safety measures could include daily disinfection, mandatory health protocols, and limits on the number of customers who can enter a business.

Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
