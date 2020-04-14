NYC death toll rises to 10,000 as city includes untested coronavirus fatalities

(Reuters) - New York City’s death toll was revised to over 10,000 on Tuesday to include 3,700 deaths that are presumed to be due to the novel coronavirus but never tested, the city health department said.

“Behind every death is a friend, a family member, a loved one. We are focused on ensuring that every New Yorker who died because of COVID-19 gets counted,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

The 10,000 figure includes all coronavirus deaths since March 11.