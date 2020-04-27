Ohio governor outlines 'first steps' to begin reopening state amid coronavirus crisis

FILE PHOTO: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks at a vigil at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday outlined the “first steps” to begin reopening the Midwestern state’s economy, starting with non-essential surgeries on May 1 and then moving on to the manufacturing and retail sectors after that.

On May 1, the state will allow non-essential surgeries that do not require an overnight hospital stay, DeWine said in a news conference. Dentists and veterinarians also will be allowed to open then.

Three days later, the manufacturing, distribution and construction sector will reopen, he said. General offices also can reopen then, although DeWine said he was encouraging companies to keep employees telecommuting if possible. On May 12, consumer retail and services will reopen.

“These are first steps,” DeWine said. “We’ve got to get moving.”

He also warned, however, that “the coronavirus is still here. It’s just as dangerous as it’s ever been.” Companies will still need to require that employees and customers wear face masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and clean and sanitize workplaces.

DeWine said sectors like restaurants and hair salons will come later.

As of Monday, Ohio had 16,325 COVID-19 cases and 753 deaths in the state, but DeWine said the trend was moving in the right direction.