U.S. to fill strategic oil reserve 'to the top,' Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump declares the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would take advantage of low oil prices and fill the nation’s emergency crude oil reserve, in a move aimed to help energy producers struggling from the price plunge.

“Based on the prices of oil, I’ve ... instructed the secretary of energy to purchase, at a very good price, large quantities of crude oil for storage in the U.S. strategic reserve,” Trump, a Republican, told reporters at the White House. “We’re going to fill it right up to the top.”

It was the first move by a president to fill the reserve since President George W. Bush, a Republican, ordered a fill to capacity in the wake of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks.

Oil prices posted the worst week in a decade, collapsing to about $30 a barrel on reduced demand due to the spread of coronavirus and after Saudi Arabia and Russia over the weekend launched a war for oil market share by pumping oil flat out. [O/R]

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, held in a series of caverns along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, has the capacity to store up to an additional 77 million barrels of oil, a Department of Energy official said. The official did not say how much oil would be bought for the reserve, which currently holds 635 million barrels.

Analysts were divided about the move, with one calling it an “unambiguously smart step.”

“Better to do it before an emergency,” said Bob McNally, the president of the Rapidan Group consultancy. “We still need a large SPR because our economy remains vulnerable to price shocks from disruptions anywhere,” said McNally, who was a White House energy adviser at the national security council under Bush.

Daniel Yergin, an energy historian who advises U.S. officials on energy matters, told reporters at the Energy Department late Thursday he was skeptical that buying oil for the reserve could quickly help energy producers.

“I don’t see how you can use the SPR,” he said. “With the amount of oil coming into market this is really going to lead to swollen inventories, it’s going to take a long time to bring down.”