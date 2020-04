U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This would ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy opens,” Trump said at the daily coronavirus news briefing.

He said he signed the order just before the news briefing.