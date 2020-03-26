Health News
U.S. health agency lists hydroxychloroquine under hoarding prevention after Trump's order

(Reuters) - The Health and Human Services on Thursday listed malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a medical resource that was subject to hoarding prevention measures under President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Trump signed the order reut.rs/2QLZOFE on Monday to prevent hoarding and price gouging of crucial medical supplies needed to fight the deadly coronavirus. (bit.ly/3drXIVk)

The list includes other items such as filtering facepiece respirators, portable ventilators, disinfecting devices and other sanitizing products.

