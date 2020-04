U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump during a tree planting ceremony in recognition of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to reopen the country’s national parks and other public lands in line with coronavirus guidelines, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but gave no other details.

“We will begin to open our national parks and public lands for the American people to enjoy,” Trump announced at an Earth Day event at the White House.