Democrats, White House 'miles apart' over COVID-19 aid - Pelosi

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak to reporters after their coronavirus relief negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said Democrats and the Trump administration remained far apart regarding any agreement over further economic aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying Republicans also seemed divided amongst themselves over relief efforts.

“We’re miles apart,” the U.S. House of Representatives’ top Democrat told MSNBC in an interview, citing education funding in particular, among other needs. “It’s a chasm ... but as a practical matter, they’re going to have to come to the table.”