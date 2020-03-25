House ready to act swiftly once Senate votes on coronavirus bill, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives could take up a coronavirus economic relief bill as soon as it clears the Senate, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, although she did not provide a specific timeline.

Speaking on the public broadcasting program “Newshour” Pelosi defended jobless aid provisions in the legislation that have come under attack from some Republicans, and said Congress would have to provide more funds later given the needs voiced by New York and other states.