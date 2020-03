FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) makes a statement about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) economic relief legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that later on Tuesday Congress could soon reach a deal to pass an economic relief package for the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

“I think there is a real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours,” she said in an interview with CNBC.