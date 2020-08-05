Pelosi confident of U.S. coronavirus agreement, but won't discuss timing

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses the service during the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. July 30, 2020. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she was confident lawmakers and the Trump administration could reach an agreement on another coronavirus aid plan, but she declined to say whether that could happen this week.

“I’m confident that we will have an agreement. The timing of it I can’t say, because I don’t know,” Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC. She added that President Trump cannot use executive orders - instead of relying on legislation - to implement coronavirus aid, although a moratorium on evictions may be able to be extended that way.