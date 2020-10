U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adjusts her face mask as she announces her plans for Congress to create a "Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act," after U.S. President Donald Trump came down with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a Capitol Hill news conference in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to hold talks later in the day amid ongoing negotiations for further COVID-19 federal aid package.

Pelosi, in an interview on MSNBC, added that she hopes to Democrats and the administration can reach a deal soon.