Pelosi: more small business spending alone would not pass U.S. House

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Pelosi holds coronavirus aid bill signing ceremony on March 27, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that $250 billion in coronavirus relief for small businesses desired by Republicans could not pass the House of Representatives on its own under current procedures, which require a unanimous vote of those present while most of Congress is out of town.

Pelosi, a Democrat, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are demanding that more aid for hospitals, local governments and food assistance be added to the small business aid proposal that the Trump administration and Republicans want passed this week.

Pelosi was speaking in an interview with National Public Radio. Asked if there are limits on spending for coronavirus relief, she said “No, we have to spend what we need.”