Pelosi negotiating with White House on amount of possible coronavirus aid: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi participates in a TV interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued negotiating on a coronavirus relief package, and how much it might cost, on Friday afternoon, speaking for around 30 minutes about a White House proposal that addressed some Democratic lawmakers’ concerns, according to Pelosi’s spokesman.

“Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus,” wrote spokesman Drew Hammill in a tweet. “For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the Administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue.”