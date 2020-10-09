Pelosi negotiating with White House on amount of possible coronavirus aid: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued negotiating on a coronavirus relief package, and how much it might cost, on Friday afternoon, speaking for around 30 minutes about a White House proposal that addressed some Democratic lawmakers’ concerns, according to Pelosi’s spokesman.
“Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus,” wrote spokesman Drew Hammill in a tweet. “For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the Administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue.”
