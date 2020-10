Pelosi optimistic about COVID-19 talks but differences remain

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she remains hopeful of reaching agreement with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on COVID-19 relief but noted that significant differences remain in several areas.

“We not only have a dollars debate, we have a values debate. Still, I’m optimistic,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference.

She cited lingering differences on provisions involving aid to state and local governments, small businesses, healthcare and tax policy.