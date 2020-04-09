Business News
April 9, 2020 / 5:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pelosi pushes need for money for smallest U.S. businesses

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) makes a statement about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) economic relief legislation from the Speakers Lobby of the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the country’s smallest businesses need to be protected against the ravages of the coronavirus outbreak and pushed for $60 billion to be allocated to those enterprises in the next funding allocation.

“There is a disparity in access to capital in our country. We do not want this tragedy of a coronavirus to exacerbate that disparity or to ossify it, to solidify it,” Pelosi told reporters.

Reporting by David Morgan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below