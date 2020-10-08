Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Transportation

Pelosi rejects airline aid without larger COVID-19 U.S. stimulus bill

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there would be no additional federal aid for U.S. airlines without a more comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, adding that she was hopeful for a larger deal “because it has to be done.”

“Ain’t going to be no standalone bill, unless there is a bigger bill,” Pelosi told reporters.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann

