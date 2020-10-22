Pelosi says COVID-19 relief bill must have strong bipartisan support

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks about the need for additional coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that any new coronavirus relief package that emerges from her talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin must have strong bipartisan support from the House and Senate.

Asked about opposition to a large COVID-19 bill among Republicans, the top Democrat in Congress said: “We have to have strong bipartisanship on the legislation that we come together on. I would hope that we could have bipartisanship in the House and in the Senate.”

She said the two sides remain apart on liability protection for businesses and on aid to state and local governments but have narrowed their differences on healthcare and have come to terms on direct payments to American individuals and families.