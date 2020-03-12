Pelosi says House to vote on coronavirus legislation on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters following a national security briefing for members of the House of Representatives about how Russia has been using social media to stoke racial and social differences ahead of this year's general election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation addressing the coronavirus will be put to a vote on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The top Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy, earlier expressed strong opposition to the legislation, calling it “unworkable.”

Pelosi also told reporters said there would be other initiatives on the coronavirus that the House would work on with the Trump administration.