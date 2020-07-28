Pelosi says McConnell not ready to make U.S. coronavirus relief deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a bill enrolment ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act, in Washington, U.S. July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she did not believe Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was ready to reach an agreement on coronavirus relief legislation.

“What the leader (McConnell) said today sounded like a person who had no interest in having an agreement,” she told reporters, referring to his remarks at a press briefing earlier.

Pelosi said she planned to meet with McConnell on Wednesday and both sides were “airing our differences.”